Genesis Energy, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

GEL opened at $11.17 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 279.25 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

