Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAINZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. 1,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

