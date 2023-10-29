Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Up 10.8% in October

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globant by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.12. 262,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,233. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.38 and a 200-day moving average of $178.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.15.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

