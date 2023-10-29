Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 580,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,373. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 216.87%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

