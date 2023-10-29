Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI) Short Interest Update

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Gravitas Education

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gravitas Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 191,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 13.65% of Gravitas Education at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gravitas Education alerts:

Gravitas Education Trading Down 3.2 %

Gravitas Education stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. 999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. Gravitas Education has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gravitas Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravitas Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.