Head-To-Head Analysis: GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and PostNL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics 2.10% 12.25% 3.65% PostNL N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GXO Logistics and PostNL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 1 1 11 0 2.77 PostNL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $68.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.00%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than PostNL.

This table compares GXO Logistics and PostNL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics $8.99 billion 0.66 $197.00 million $1.67 29.83 PostNL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than PostNL.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of GXO Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats PostNL on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions. The company was formerly known as TNT N.V. and changed its name to PostNL N.V. in May 2011. PostNL N.V. is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

