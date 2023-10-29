Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.9 days.
Heineken Price Performance
Heineken stock remained flat at $74.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. Heineken has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $97.41.
About Heineken
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heineken
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.