Helen Stephens Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,985 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $26,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after buying an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,836,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,481,000 after buying an additional 6,270,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,867,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,114,000 after buying an additional 1,097,212 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFAC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 2,023,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

