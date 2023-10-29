Helen Stephens Group LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,244. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

