Helen Stephens Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,583. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.72 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

