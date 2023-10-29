Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,408.20

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $169.34 million and $21,408.20 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.63 or 0.00013471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,400.31 or 0.99983227 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006305 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.62153417 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $19,561.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.