Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 6,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 851,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,733. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $380.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.62 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.