HitBTC Token (HIT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $206.25 Million

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. HitBTC Token has a market cap of $206.25 million and approximately $825,057.50 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token launched on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

