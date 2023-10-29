HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in October

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,249,600 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the September 30th total of 5,078,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36,248.0 days.
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HKCVF remained flat at $0.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $0.57.
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.