HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in October

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,249,600 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the September 30th total of 5,078,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36,248.0 days.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HKCVF remained flat at $0.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Company Profile

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,402 megawatts.

