HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 89,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of HTBI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTBI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

