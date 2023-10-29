Horizen Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.88 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $128.74 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $9.01 or 0.00026069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00080853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00041306 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,283,188 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.