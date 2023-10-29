HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Up 43.1% in October

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.27. 447,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,850. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HubSpot has a one year low of $249.99 and a one year high of $581.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.18.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,376 shares in the company, valued at $293,676,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,913,211 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.96.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

