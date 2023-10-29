Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 197,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $302,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,669.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,871 shares of company stock worth $1,192,004. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $98.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,539. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HURN

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.