Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Down 27.9% in October

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hywin Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Hywin stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 22,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Hywin has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hywin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Hywin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hywin by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hywin by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Hywin by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

