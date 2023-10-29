ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the September 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 961,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 711,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.81. 704,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

