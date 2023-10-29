ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Reaches $208.57 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. ICON has a market capitalization of $208.57 million and $6.78 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 970,539,851 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 970,486,631.7438523 with 970,486,633.9574445 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20731517 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $4,386,696.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

