ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, ICON has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $209.58 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 970,499,140 coins and its circulating supply is 970,498,853 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

