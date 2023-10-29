IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,896 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 41,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of IDACORP worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.99. 505,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.66. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.10 and a 12-month high of $112.96.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

