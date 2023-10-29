ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ImmuCell Trading Down 1.7 %
ICCC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 81,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.63. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.36%.
About ImmuCell
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
