ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ImmuCell Trading Down 1.7 %

ICCC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 81,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.63. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

