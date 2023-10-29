Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 485,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Infobird Price Performance

Shares of Infobird stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,151. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Infobird has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $8.50.

Get Infobird alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infobird

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infobird during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Infobird in the first quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Infobird in the first quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.