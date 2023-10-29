Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the September 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 23.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Intrusion Price Performance

INTZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.30. 505,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 206,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $68,028.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,397,968 shares in the company, valued at $791,329.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

See Also

