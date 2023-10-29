Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Up 35.0% in October

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the September 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 951,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 23.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Intrusion Stock Performance

INTZ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.30. 505,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,885. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 206,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $68,028.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,397,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intrusion by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Intrusion by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

