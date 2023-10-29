Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,800 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the September 30th total of 861,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 890,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,151. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.4053 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
