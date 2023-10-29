Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Investors Title by 112.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 61.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 36,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Investors Title by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Investors Title by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITIC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.54. 3,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604. The company has a market cap of $248.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.78. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $127.71 and a 12-month high of $167.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.10.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investors Title in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

