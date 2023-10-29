IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,661 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of IQVIA worth $46,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IQV traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.94. The company had a trading volume of 933,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.00 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

