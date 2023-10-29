iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,614,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,399,000. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,945,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,170 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,079,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,115. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1432 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

