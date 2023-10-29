iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the September 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,007,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IBTJ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.