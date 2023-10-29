iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ISPC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,738. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.13.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 110.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iSpecimen by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iSpecimen by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

