Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 315,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $54.25. 28,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $65.75.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.0702 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

