Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance

Shares of JRFIF remained flat at $617.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $663.05. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a twelve month low of $617.11 and a twelve month high of $713.23.

About Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment

Featured Stories

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

