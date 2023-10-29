John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

JHI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,897. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

John Hancock Investors Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.2084 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

