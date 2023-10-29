John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
JHI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,897. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.
John Hancock Investors Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.2084 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th.
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
