Kaspa (KAS) Price Tops $0.0526

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $11.16 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,303,965,429 coins and its circulating supply is 21,303,966,253 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,293,286,649.785824. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.05174273 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $8,311,099.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

