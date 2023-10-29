Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in October

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,500 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the September 30th total of 506,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.1 days.
Keppel Stock Performance
KPELF remained flat at $4.56 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Keppel has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.79.
About Keppel
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.