KickToken (KICK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $182.24

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $976,811.55 and $182.24 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,400.31 or 0.99983227 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006305 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,798,867 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,798,866.56965996. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00801987 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.