KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.14 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. KOK has a market cap of $3.14 million and $58,250.78 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00016580 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,618.64 or 1.00000400 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001833 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00635114 USD and is up 16.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $59,350.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.