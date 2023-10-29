KonPay Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.70 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $34,765.11 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KonPay has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

