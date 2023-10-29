Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Up 0.2 %

KHNGY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $63.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

