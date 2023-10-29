Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lion Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of LGHL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 13,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,618. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. Lion Group has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 68.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,468 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lion Group by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Lion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

