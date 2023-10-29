Litecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.10 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.10 billion and approximately $228.24 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $69.04 or 0.00200170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011506 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,816,533 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
