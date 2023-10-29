Loopring Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.42 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $267.61 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring's total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,331,672,349 tokens.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is a decentralized finance platform that provides protocols, infrastructure, and user-facing products for the future of finance. It offers low-fee, high-speed trading, swapping, liquidity provision, and payments while ensuring security of assets. The first zkRollup protocol on Ethereum is deployed by LOOPRING to prevent exchange and payment applications from accessing user assets. LOOPRING was founded by Daniel Wang and is an Ethereum-based project started in 2017. Users can access the decentralized exchange and payment platform through the LOOPRING Layer2 App and the LOOPRING Wallet, a self-custodial smart contract wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

