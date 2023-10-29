M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

MHO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.01.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.67. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

