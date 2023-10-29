Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Update

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 177,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 193,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCBC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,222. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $302.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Macatawa Bank Increases Dividend

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

