Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $19.89 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $13,922,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO traded down $4.56 on Friday, hitting $2,446.17. 150,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,528.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,528.16. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

