Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,312 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ADM stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.