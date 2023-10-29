Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $8,197,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.26. 1,511,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

